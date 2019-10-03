Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,257,000 after acquiring an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 464,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $39,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,359 shares of company stock worth $3,340,902. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.15. 148,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,384. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.