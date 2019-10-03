Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.25. 134,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

