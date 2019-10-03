Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after buying an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.