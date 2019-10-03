Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,385,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,229 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 119,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,134,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

