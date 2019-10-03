Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,526 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,080. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

