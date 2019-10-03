Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.92.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.66. 10,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,560. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

