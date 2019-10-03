Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 202 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

