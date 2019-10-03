Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.