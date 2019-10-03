Lamden (TAU) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $6,961.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

