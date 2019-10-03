Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 831.40 ($10.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -51.64. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 797.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 852.81.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

