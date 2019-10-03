Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 903,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,914. The company has a market cap of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.28 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at $640,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

