LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 659.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 176,832 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,459,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,333,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

