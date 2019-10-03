LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 5,309 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWP traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,171. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

