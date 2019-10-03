Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Lear worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.16. 277,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

