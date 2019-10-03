Leerink Swann Reiterates $189.00 Price Target for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leerink Swann set a $189.00 target price on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $192.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,791. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

