Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 3,530,991 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

