Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 568 ($7.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get AFH Financial Group alerts:

AFH Financial Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 278 ($3.63). 20,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.88. AFH Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

In other AFH Financial Group news, insider Mark Chambers acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.