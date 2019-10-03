Lifespot Health (ASX:LSH) Trading Down 12.7%

Lifespot Health Limited (ASX:LSH) was down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 190,049 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07.

About Lifespot Health (ASX:LSH)

Lifespot Health Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical diagnostic and monitoring technology solutions in Australia and Germany. The company is developing the BodyTel System that integrates multiple sensors for capturing diagnostic information for additional diseases; and Seng-Vital, a digitally integrated cannabis vaporizer.

