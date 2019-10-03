LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LFVN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 98,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,329. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 36.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

