Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 1,084,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

