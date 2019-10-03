Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.58

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1299511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

