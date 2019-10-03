Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

