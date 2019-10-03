Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Up 5%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $17.71, 23,775 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,498,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik acquired 3,141,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja acquired 2,678,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,826,366 shares of company stock worth $162,980,808 in the last ninety days.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

