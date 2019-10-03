Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings per share of $5.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $26.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,250. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.27 and a 200 day moving average of $350.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

