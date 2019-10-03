Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. 2,619,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.