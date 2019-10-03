LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Trading Down 15.8%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) was down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 1,089,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 631,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 83.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 91.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

