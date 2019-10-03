LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

