Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

LULU traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,376. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

