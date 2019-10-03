Lunyr Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00012121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Huobi and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00190487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01016125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089571 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

