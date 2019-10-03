LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LYB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

