Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.06. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 292,090 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

