Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $93,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 321,094 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

