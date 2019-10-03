Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Westrock worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 77.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 41.6% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 169.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Westrock stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

