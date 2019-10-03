Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Liberty Global worth $65,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Liberty Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

LBTYA stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.