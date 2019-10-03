Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

