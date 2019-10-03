Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.8% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 7,313,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,458. The company has a market cap of $302.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $86.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

