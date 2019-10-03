Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. 301,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

