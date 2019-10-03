Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

