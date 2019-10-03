Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 7,668,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

