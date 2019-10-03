Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $665,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.