Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of Liberty Global worth $130,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 134,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,709,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

