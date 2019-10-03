Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,615 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,008,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

