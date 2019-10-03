Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $810.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,185,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,716 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 14,059,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,242,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

