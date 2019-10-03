Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,372,275 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.07% of CVS Health worth $757,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

