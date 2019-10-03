Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 17,339 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $143,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

KOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. 6,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,813. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

