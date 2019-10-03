Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 4,910 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,173.54. 622,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,975. The company has a market cap of $816.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,174.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.