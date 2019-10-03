Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,756,812 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,093,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,756,812 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $804,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.