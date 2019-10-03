Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 68,048 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,048 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.45% of Raytheon worth $701,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $78,321,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.64. 101,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $209.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

