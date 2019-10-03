Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MX. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 161,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,470. The company has a market cap of $342.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $92,027.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,293. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $327,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

