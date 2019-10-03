Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,039. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.